Planetarium release free educational videos

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Quarantine isn’t stopping the Strasenburgh Planetarium from putting on some out of this world shows.

“Our function in the community, what we stand for is curiosity, availability of learning through everyone, respect of nature, encouraging people to look up,” Planetarium Director Steve Fentress said. “That doesn’t change in these circumstances.”

The Rochester Museum and Science Center is hosting online show for free. The library of education videos is being updated daily.

“We’re just shifting to another medium for the time being while this unusual event is going on.”

Online resources are available to families looking to keep busy while schools and activities are closed during the coronavirus crisis.

