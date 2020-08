ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last week, News 8 WROC aired a story on a Rochester Firefighter confined to a wheelchair. Dozens of his fellow firefighters came to chip in on needed repairs to his home. The man behind the whole effort is the focus now of our First Responders Spotlight.

Lt. Steve Kelly is a Rochester Firefighter who was injured on the job and later became gravely ill. Unable to do the siding, landscaping, windows and other much-needed chores at his home, 70 of his fellow firefighters came with donated supplies and muscle. The man behind this massive haul — Firefighter Rey Palacios.

"We have a department of unity, brotherhood and what we call our other family," says Palacios. He says the fire teams didn't need to be asked twice.