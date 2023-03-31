ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You might soon see this vehicle cruising around the streets of Rochester working to bring kids joy.

The Pirate Toy Fund — a non-profit which distributes new toys to kids in need — was gifted this van by the folks at Van Bortel Subaru.

The organization did own a van previously, but organizers say it was plagued with issues.

Van Bortel Subaru located a new van for the group and covered all the expenses.

Executive director Otto Harnischfeger says this is a huge help in achieving the Pirate Toy Fund’s mission.

“There’s 105 program partners. We do Day Star, Camp Good Days, Red Cross. We give to kids who lose everything during fires,” Harnischfeger said. “All of them go to a child in need because of people like Kitty who gave us this to do it. That’s huge.”

Harnischfeger adds the need is heightened as they donate year-round, not just at Christmas Time.

Last year, The Pirate Toy Fund gifted more than 36,000 toys to the community.