Pirate Toy Fund and police helping children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pirate Toy Fund is teaming up with police departments and the Monroe County Court System to help children across out area.

it’s donating toys to the police departments and those toys will be given to children involved in difficult or traumatic situations.

Each toy will be enclosed in a protective bag and kept in police cars to allow for on site delivery.

“In times right now, with COVID, and issues in the streets and public demands, the children got forgotten. So with this program again, and by expanding it now it helps the children get through their difficult times,” Executive director of the Pirate Toy Fund Otto Harnishfeger said.