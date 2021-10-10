Rochester’s Persons in Crisis team expands with 4 new members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city’s first ever Persons-in-Crisis team is expanding. The city is announcing four new members will be brought on.

The team was formed nine months ago, and has been growing ever since.

Their goal, organizers say, is to complement law enforcement in responding to mental health emergencies or domestic violence calls.

The new organization they’re partnering with, Recover Options Made Easy, is bringing on four state-certified peer specialists.

Manager for the team Alia Henton-Williams says these specialists have lived-experience in addition to training. She says this makes a significant difference in assisting, and relating to those in crisis.

“Life experience is definitely something we know is beneficial, we know that as first responders and we know from the work that we do with crisis services, and the number of people we work with in our unit have life experiences,” she said

“We feel that our work with the peers is a just positive advancement to our original plan to add people with lived experience to the work, because we know peer support offers a connectedness and deeper understanding for certain type of trauma and crisis to our community.”

The Finger Lakes Performing Provider System is also helping to support the program.