ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Easter is on Sunday but there were plenty of fun activities for kids and families in the area on Saturday.

The People’s Choice Kitchen held an Easter celebration with the fun starting at noon. Members of the Rochester Fire Department were on hand, and some horses were there as part of Rochester Police Department’s mounted patrol.

Some of the kids there also received brand new bikes as part of a give-away. Kids also got a chance to check out a fire truck at the event.

The Easter Celebration was held at the Faith Temple of the Living God on Lincoln Ave in Rochester.