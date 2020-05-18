Penfield church holds drive in services

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Still wanting to hold congregations, a local church is hosting drive through services on Sunday mornings.

The Southeast Bible Baptist Church in Penfield has changed their routine and is including social distancing. Churchgoers here can pull right up in the parking lot, stay in their cars and listen to the service.

“We’re just making sure we have the technical to be sure we can broadcast here within the parking lot and then the social distancing requirements and parking cars six feet apart masks and things like that,” Pastor James Krohn said.

The church is offering another service next Sunday morning at 11.