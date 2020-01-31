Penfield cheerleading team needs help after bus company abruptly cancels

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield cheerleading team is trying raise funds fast after a local bus company abruptly canceled their booking plans and then didn’t refund the money.

The team’s coach, Jessica Resnick, says her team was scheduled to travel to Ocean City, Maryland on February 20th for a national competition. She says the team had reserved travel through a local bus company, Anytime Coach Lines, for the trip.

However, Resnick received notice Wednesday that the company, Anytime Coach Lines, canceled all their booking arrangements. Paychecks to company employees were also bounced, Resnick said.

“They [the company] have left other high schools high and dry as well,” Resnick said in a text message.

The coach says that after multiple attempts to reach out to the company, she finally heard back from them. Company officials told Resnick they were sorry, but had to cancel the trip. Resnick says the company did not refund the money.

Resnick says her cheerleading team already paid the entire contract in full — an amount of $5,500, raised by the girls on the team directly.

News 8 has reached out to Anytime Coach Lines for comment, but the company has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Resnick has set up a GoFundMe account to try and raise enough money to send the team on the trip.

