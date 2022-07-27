PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A local barber shop owner in Penfield is doing his best to give back to the Rochester Police Department to remember Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz — an officer who was shot and killed while in the line of duty last week.

Tim Hicks, the owner and master barber of Olde Town Barber Co., will be offering free haircuts to all RPD officers and their families.

Hicks said that he won’t be charging any fees, but is looking to get law enforcement officials in the barber shop first — he felt compelled to take action after learning about Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death through a long-time client that knew the Mazurkiewicz family.

“At that point, I realized how close this whole area is and how these little, intricate webs of community kind of branch up together, so it’s kind of like a no-brainer. I just wanted to do something good,” Hicks said.

Hicks also said this is turning into something bigger than he imagined — with local restaurants donating food and residents saying they’ll bring snacks and water.

Hicks wants to bring the Rochester community together in the wake of this incident and to have a day of kindness. He also plans to give free haircuts to police officers every anniversary of Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death.