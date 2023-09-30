ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, state and local leaders honored the heroic acts of paramedics and first responders in Penfield.

This, after they saved a man’s life from being attacked by a swarm of bees.

Penfield ambulance responded to the home on Labor Day morning where the victim was found foaming at the mouth in his backyard with a bee suit on, and several bee boxes surrounding.

Other agencies also stepping up to help one another as the situation proved to be extremely dangerous.

“First and foremost, that day was a bit of an adrenaline rush. And all the people can attest to this, they were wide awake for the day, and we had a lot of folks come in and I sent some people home just because the drama involved, and the fact that our folks were stung, one individual over 250 times, and a couple others, a few times, and it was appropriate to send people home,” EMS Manager for Penfield Ambulance Dan Riordan said.

A proclamation was read as well. The victim was taken to Strong and later treated and discharged.

All thanks to that bravery and heroism from those first responders.