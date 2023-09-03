ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Fairport pizza parlors came together Sunday to hold a charity baseball game.

Perinton Pizza, located on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, and Pizza Chef, located on Whitney Road, closed their doors for the day and gathered at Fellows Road Park for a softball game.

Employees, past and present, of both pizza parlors competed, and the winning teams charity will receive a donation from both pizzerias.

Organizers and co-owners of Perinton Pizza Kevin and Kathy Peters says getting the two businesses together puts the “Best Pizza in Fairport” debate aside for the day, and instead see who brings the best game.

“We just want to have fun,” Kevin said. “We all go through the same stuff every day, so we’re excited to enjoy a day of softball and fun.”