ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Paychex Charitable Foundation presented new laptops Monday to 35 high school seniors from Rochester City, Greece, and Gates-Chili districts who have been participants in the Hillside Work Scholarship Connection Program.

The high school seniors had to complete a competitive application process, consisting of an essay on how these computers would help them in their post-secondary plans.

According to Hillside, the $50,000 gift of laptops are in response to Hillside appeal for the support of digital equity.

Executive Director of Hillside Work Scholarship Connection Program Roderick Green says the divide is significant within Urban communities.

“There just is not access in many cases to this equipment,” Green said. “That was even more exacerbated as we came through the pandemic when everything shut down and went to a virtual environment. We just found many of our students may not have had that technology they needed.”

Student Katrell Hill says the new computer will help as he starts at Monroe Community College, where he will be majoring in Computer Science.

“I feel grateful, and I feel blessed to have people support me going into my next journey,” Hill said.