ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local teenager who died while riding his skateboard will not be remembered at Rochester City Skate Park.

14-year-old Akeer Matthews was killed after he was struck by a car while skateboarding with his friends in 2010. Matthew’s mother and others raise $50,000 in less than a year for the dedication.

The street-style skating section of the park will be named after Matthews and will be accompanied by a memorial.

The memoriam will be completed in the spring.