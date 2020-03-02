Park Avenue now historic site, would give tax credit for homeowners

Photo provided by The Landmark Society of Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Park Avenue Historic District is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, homeowners in the district can take advantage of the New York State Historic Homeowners Tax Credit Program. The programs provides a credit off personal New York State income tax worth 20% of qualifying repairs.

The basic eligibility requirements are:

homeowners must spend at least $5,000

5% of total project costs have to be on the exterior of the home

homeowners have to complete an application and submit to OPRHP before doing the work

More information on the tax credit program can be found here.