Parents promote poison prevention after death of daughter

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brighton family is hoping the loss of their daughter will help inform other parents about unintentional poisoning.

Adam and Marybeth Gillan lost their 9-month-old daughter Maisie last year.

Maisie accidentally swallowed a loose pill while the family was at a neighbor’s house. She was found the next morning unresponsive.

The Gillan’s are teaming up with the Upstate New York Poison Center for Poison Prevention Month — kicking off March with some important advice.

“Those pills need to be treated the same way you would a loaded weapon,” Dr. Nicholas Erick Nacca said of the University of Rochester Medical Center. “They need to be locked up and placed out of reach of children.”

The center offered medication lock boxes for those who attended the event.

“Maisie was always supervised and in sight,” her mother said. “This pill was a small and unassuming threat. That negligence cost Maisie her life.”