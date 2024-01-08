ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the first paramedics who responded to the fatal Kodak Center crash has been released from the hospital.

Julie Purick is a critical care paramedic who responded to the crash outside the Kodak Center, which led to an explosion. The crash killed suspect Michael Avery and two individuals in a rideshare — Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr.

Purick and her partner, EMT Davin Eshelman, helped patients at the scene and someone with serious injuries. However, Purick and Eshelman were then hospitalized due to gas and smoke inhalation.

Eshelman was released last week. Purick remained on a ventilator, throughout her recovery, into last week. AMR officials say she was eventually taken off the ventilator and was released Saturday evening.

A spokesperson from Roc City EMS shared the following update, including Purick’s gratitude for the support received:

“Julie has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home with her friends and family. Julie and her partner are overwhelmed with the support they’ve been shown from both the community and their first-response-family. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the victims of this tragedy.”

Currently, officials say Purick is focusing forward on the return back to work.