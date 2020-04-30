Parade help for St. Ann’s community

The Irondequoit Police Department and Fire Department held a parade for St. Ann’s Community on Wednesday to show their support during the pandemic.

The first responders paraded around the nursing home’s campus in their patrol cars and employees at the facility said they are thankful for the support.

“To have the Irondequoit police department and fire department show up and be here to support us is just fabulous. it means so much,” President and CEO of St. Ann’s Community Michael McRae said.

“I’ve been doing this for 31 years and in that time it’s rare that you come across such a dedicated team like we have here at St. Ann’s. They are not only are they a team, they are a family. We are all in this together.”

The residents were able to watch the parade from the windows.