Over 600 tickets sold reopening weekend at the Little Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre reopened this past weekend, selling over 600 tickets.

After being closed for 13 months because of COVID-19, The Little showed Academy Award-nominated films “Nomadland” and “Minari.”

The theater operating under 25% capacity, no more than 50 people and 6-feet social distancing.

The new 33% capacity announced by the state will not have much effect on The Little. And in case you missed the films this passed weekend, they will be showing again this weekend, both which have six nominations for the upcoming award season.

