Over $35 million raised by United Way of Greater Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester announced they have raised of $35 million in donations in 2020.

That money went toward what the organization calls, “the building blocks of a thriving community,” health, education and economic mobility.

The United Way said it’s the kindness of others that fueled this significant milestone.

“Our power of collective giving is unmatched, and remains the foundation of what is possible, as we rally to take care of our own,” CEO and President Jaime Saunders said. “Just think of the $35.1 million raised in 2020 — our hardest year yet. Doing what Rochester does best, you rose to the need and we can’t thank you enough.”

Last week, United Way announced its partnership with Monroe County in recruiting volunteers to help coordinate and work the vaccination process of the area.

Saunders said the United Way is looking to fill 150 non-clinical general volunteer slots, for which there are currently openings available. Volunteers will do things like registration, data entry, greeters, distributing PPE and hand sanitizers and more.

MORE | Click here for more information on how to volunteer

“If you want to help, there will be a place and a role for you,” Saunders said. “Apply today and over the next few weeks, once approved, you will be able to sign up to the shifts and locations that work for you. Government and health care cannot do this alone. This community crisis requires a community response. This will take all of us.”

The organization kicked off their 2021 campaign on Tuesday called “Built together, built strong.”