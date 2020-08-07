Gym offers outdoor spin class amid the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local fitness studios are improvising to stay open and keep clients fit. Compass Cycle + Flow is holding outdoor sessions.

The studio, located on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester, has 45 minutes cycling classes right outside in its parking lot seven days a week. All the bikes are socially distanced and it is an intense workout.

“As Small business owners we’ve all gotten super creative and learning how to pivot during this time and we’re just grateful that we have the opportunity to be open at all it’s a super fun way to relieve some stress and help us trying to get through the day to day that is our new reality right now,” said Nicole Branagan, Co-founder.

Branagan said the classes are great for your physical health and much more.

“There’s tons of health benefits. I think mental health as you mentioned is a huge one yes it’s lower body we also do a weight segment we use our towels and use and do an arm segment so so it really is total body we are also offering our yoga classes down at Silk O’Loughlins on Saturday and Sunday mornings for a different sort of a work out,” said Branagan.

