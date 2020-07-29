Organization provides planting beds for residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester group Seeds for Change is giving back by helping the Mary Cariola Center in Webster provide a new way for its younger residents to enjoy this summer.

The group partnered with the center to unveil two wheelchair accessible planting beds. It allows residents to plant flowers, herbs and vegetables as well as enjoy a fun outdoor acticity. Those involved said it’s an excellent way for the Mary Cariola members to enjoy the outdoors.

“One of the dreams we’ve all had since we moved here is to take advantage of this gorgeous backyard, to make it really a backyard for our kids,” Kate Deane, of the Mary Cariola Center said. “The way they’re built, with the V at the bottom, we can pull the wheelchairs right up to them so that kids can truly participate.”

Seeds for Change is a team service project that was organized bu the 2020 cohort of Leadership of Rochester.