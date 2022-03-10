GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Through music, the Gananda Central School District is looking to bring some peace to the Ukrainian community and beyond.

On Thursday morning, dozens of students with the Gananda high school choir recorded a few songs, with the hope of reaching thousands.

“Lots of people in our school have family members in Ukraine,” said Gabby Brice, an 11th grader in the choir.

Through tragedy and conflict, came an idea — to take their gift of music beyond the choir room.

“We thought we would all come together and kind of put together a little concert to let people know we’re there for them through this hard time,” Brice said.

The concert is taking place online. Students recorded the songs on Thursday, with the hopes of uploading them on YouTube and Facebook next week.

To do something like this, so spontaneously, wasn’t even an issue for choir director Kevin Farnsworth.

“This whole process, doing a virtual concert, came out of COVID,” he said. “Probably four years ago I never would’ve thought of doing this, but now this is kind of normal for us.”

It’s a way to bring comfort to anyone who needs it right now — whether they’re in Ukraine, the U.S, or his own classroom.

“I definitely do have family over there,” said Danielle Staryszak, a 12th grader in the choir who says she’s never had the chance to meet family in Ukraine.

“I have a few family members in Ukraine,” said Julia Melnik, an 11th grader. “It’s been really difficult being there, knowing they’re over there going through everything they’re going through.”

“You don’t really know the next time you’re going to talk to them,” said her sister Maria Melnik, a 10th grader at the school.

While anxiety is high, students say pouring your heart into songs feels like taking action — in a unique and special way.

“It’s just like support for our country, more optimism,” said Larisa Kotok, 11th grader in the choir.

“My job as director is to find a way to do it,” said Farnsworth, about his kids coming to him with the idea. “They perform on their own, I don’t even need to direct them.”

The virtual concert will be released next week on the school’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

“We have a couple students recording some solos too,” Farnsworth said. “Some students are doing readings at the beginning of each song, some in Ukrainian some in English.”

They’ll also be providing links to Unisef and InterVol if you’re interested in making a donation to support Ukraine.