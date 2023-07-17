ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Town of Greece officials joined the community in celebrating the opening of the highly anticipated Hobby Lobby on West Ridge Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

Hunter Lindblom, the store manager, says the store has hired around 45 new employees and experienced a great turn-out of customers for the grand opening of the 55,000-square-foot location.

“When we opened the first doors in Henrietta, we had no lines because of COVID. Now, we have everybody showing up; it’s an awesome feeling,” says Hunter.

This will be the fourth Hobby Lobby location in the Greater Rochester Area, joining more than 900 Hobby Lobby stores nationwide.

The new store is located at 1960 West Ridge Road. Hobby Lobby will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sunday.