ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beoved Buffalo-area franchise Fattey Beer Co. has opened in the Neighborhood of Play next to The Strong Museum of Play. This follows last week’s opening, their next-door neighbor, Nerdvana.

After only signing the lease in February, the location is open and ready to go for the newly moved Bills game.

Nik Fattey opened his first location in 2017. And in that time, even with the pandemic, Fattey Beer Co. has locations across Western New York, and even in Columbus, Ohio.

But Nik’s story starts in college.

“I started brewing beer in college, and i really liked the process of learning about it, and i always dreamed of being a brewer,” he said. “I figured out I stunk at it.”

But armed with a great taste in beer. So to make his business happen, he knew he needed great beer. So at Fattey Beer Co., all locations keep up on great local, regional, and international brews, wine, and seltzers.

“We specialize in craft beer, that’s our focus, we have 300-plus different bottles and cans every day, a rotating selection of kegs,” said Zach Kadar, one of the managers at the Rochester location.

Nik says the key to Fattey’s success comes from its community vibe, encouraging walk-in traffic, a great selection of brews, and a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s an experience, it’s more than just picking up a beer and hanging out it’s trying something new every time,” Fattey said. “It’s a different sort of feel, it’s very bright in there, it’s almost like a coffee shop with beer.”

Adding to that, a mug club, a dog-friendly space, and even games for kids, Fattey Beer Co. might be a perfect fit in the new Neighborhood of Play.

“When the museum is done and that’s the new entrance across the street, it’s going to be a really cool place to sit outside and enjoy a beer,” Kadar said.

Also on the menu at Fattey Beer Co. is a beer advent calendar. In the advent are 24 different beers, including one each from K2 Brewing and Noble Shepherd that only can be found in the advent.