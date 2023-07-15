ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting milestone for a local business: Black Button Distilling celebrated its new location on University Avenue on Saturday.

The new location is in a historic factory warehouse and will give the business 28,000 square feet, compared to the 5,000 square foot space at its original location— making it the largest bourbon production facility in New York.

Black Button’s founder and Master Distiller, Jason Barrett, says this wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“We’re so blessed to have been welcomed into this community by so many members of the public and members of the community, and it’s just really nice to see all the folks who came out for the grand opening, and we look forward to many more Saturdays of tours and tasting’s and cocktails and classes and all kinds of fun things down here on University Avenue,” says Jason.

The owners say they outgrew their old location and should now be able to produce 40 barrels a day compared to the 80 barrels a month they used to make at the old site.

Jason explains that Black Button Distillery offers a wide range of products, “from vodka and gin to bourbon whiskey. We’re probably best known for our bourbon cream, which is kind of like an Irish cream but made with bourbon whiskey. And then our newest offering is our canned cocktail, CanBee.”

According to their website, beginning on Thursday, July 20, Black Button Distilling’s regular hours will be Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

