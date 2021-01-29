Open Door mission reminds of Code Blue status as temperatures drop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Open Door Mission has issued a reminder about its Code Blue status alert on Friday.

Code Blue signifies that temperatures are at an alarmingly low level and that the homeless community is at high risk for suffering hypothermia and frostbite.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 17 degrees on Friday and remain cold through the weekend.

“While the Open Door Mission operates at a continual Code Blue state from November to March, it is necessary to issue communitywide reminders when the weather will remain at bitter levels for an extended period of time,” Executive Director of the Open Door Mission Anna Valeria-Iseman said in a statement. “We encourage those who are suffering from the cold, with no place to go, to seek shelter at our Samaritan House Crisis Center at any point during the day or night.”

Samaritan House Crisis Center, located at 210 Main Street, is one of two warming centers in the City of Rochester. As a warming center, the Samaritan House will keep its doors open 24 hours a day to help those suffering from the frigid temperatures. Meals and warm clothes will be provided to those seeking assistance.

“We are seeing individuals who are a little bit more concerned to go into shelters due to fears of COVID, so we want people to know that we’re following all necessary safety protocols,” Valeria-Iseman said. The shelter has mask guidelines for guests, PPE and regular testing for staff and socially distanced measures in place and more.