ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — This Thanksgiving, 30 volunteers and staff with Open Door Mission prepared a meal to give to the community.

Around 20 turkeys were prepared, along with plenty of sides to go along with those turkeys. The staff is expected to serve roughly 300 meals today.

This holiday season, there has been an increase in the number of people coming into the shelter. CEO Anna Valeria-Iseman said that even though the shelter only has 52 beds, they are seeing on average about 72 people a night.

“The need is significant. Right now, we are seeing code blue numbers in the fall and even in the summer this year,” Iseman said. “So even now as we are heading into the holiday season those numbers become even higher, especially as people feel lonely and just kind of want to be around other people.”

Because there’s an increase in people coming in, she said there is always a need for more volunteers all year round not just on the holidays.

Kenya Fields, who is a cook for Open Door, has been working with the organization since August and she said that being involved with the organization warms her heart to help out any way she can.

“It makes me feel good, amazing, it does — to just get up and just help and do what I can do for the people and the donations we get to be able to help them also as far as food and clothing,” said Fields.

Open Door Mission will be serving a thanksgiving meal to the community today from 3 pm until 6 pm. Iseman said anyone is welcome to come and you have a choice of sitting down to enjoy or taking the meal to go.