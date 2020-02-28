Open Door Mission hosts wedding for homeless couple

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Open Door Mission is helping a local homeless couple unite in marriage.

Open Door officials say Sandy and Joann, who by choice are living outside in Peace Village, will be united in marriage by Pastor Matthew Smeltzer of Grace Covenant Church.

The wedding will take place at Grace Covenant Church — 224 Chestnut Ridge Road in Chili — and will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the wedding is made possible by the support of Open Door Mission, and individuals who have donated money, resources, and time to make this occasion possible for this couple.

