Open Door Mission concerned about isolation, loneliness heading into colder weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the weather getting colder and holidays approaching, the Open Door Mission is worried about maintaining one of the most important things they can provide – company. Especially with all the talk about Thanksgiving plans being different this year after Gov. Cuomo’s recommendations.

This is all according to executive director Anna Valeria-Iseman, who says the mission usually hosts up to 100 people each year for their Thanksgiving feast. This year, that changes – they’re still serving food to that same number of people, but in a take-out manner to accommodate the virus. She says losing that element of togetherness and personal connection is going to be tough.

“It will be take-out, and for our shelter residents they will be able to still stay inside,” she said.

She says while there will be a line for people to connect as they get food, it won’t be the same as sitting with others.

“That’s probably the worst part about it. Sure someone can receive a meal, but it’s so much different and more rewarding and personal to have that sense of sitting with someone, even if they’re not a family member but just someone you can connect with,” she said. “Losing that is really huge, I think that’s been a big part of this entire pandemic the isolation and loneliness, especially for people in need and battling addiction and lack family support around them.”

Valeria-Iseman says she is thankful there have been no positive cases at the mission for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. But on top of the concern for the virus are other illnesses – that could also cost a life.

“Addiction, poverty and mental illness, the isolation and lack of connection and relationships around a person is one of the worst parts … we are trying to make our programs compatible with social distancing and safety precautions,” she said.

Valeria-Iseman said they have been coming up with creative ways to make people feel connected even if they can’t come into the buildings, or can’t necessarily go into their homes. “We are making our residential programs more home-y than we usually do, to make people feel connected as well.”

She says family can’t visit at this time, and volunteers have been cut. “We have some volunteers in some programs not across the boards, but now as cases are rising we are concerned that we may have to put more restrictions on that as well.”

Valeria-Iseman says they have an emergency shelter for men and women, a transitional housing program for homeless families and a residential mens’ addiction recovery program and a day program for women and addiction recovery. Since the pandemic started, the mission has also been housing some people in a hotel, while they transition to permanent housing.

“We are very concerned about keeping numbers low enough to be safe in our shelter, so we are trying to use as many resources as we can to be able to keep folks placed in hotels,” she said.

She says the mission has been working with other agencies like the Monroe County Department of Health and the City of Rochester, to keep the shelter census down and keeping numbers at a safe level.

The mission has openings for volunteers in food service and clothing sorting, but those openings we’re told are limited due to the pandemic.