Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to get Body Worn Cameras for deputies

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County has approved a body worn camera program for its sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he’s been exploring how to implement the program since last year and on Tuesday, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors approved funding.

Body Worn Camera’s will be issued to the road patrol deputies, patrol supervisors and administrators. Sheriff Henderson views Body-Worn Cameras as a way to build the trust and relationships the Sheriff’s Office has with our citizens. We know that the public has called for more law enforcement agencies to wear body cameras and the overall goal of the BWC program is to enhance community trust by documenting law enforcement encounters with the public and promoting transparency. It will also enhance officer safety, aid in more effective prosecutions and improve the investigation of citizen complaints as well as protect against false allegations of misconduct.

— Ontario County Sheriff’s Office

According to the statement, Henderson said his goal is to implement the BWC program by January 1.