1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

One man’s mission to honor nursing home veterans during quarantine

Community

by: Sabrina Maggiore

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It all started five weeks ago, and Major Steve McAlpin hasn’t stopped since. McAlpin is a retired veteran who has spent much of the last five weeks reaching out to nursing homes and organizing visits where he carries out an army salute.

The salute is meant to honor both the nursing home’s army veterans and their caretakers.

“It really means a lot to show that the community supports them and is here for them despite everything going on. And everyone still cares about them and what’s happening,” said Alaina Maley, who works with residents at Woodside Manor.

Thursday marked McAlpin’s 11th nursing home visit, this time at Woodside Manor. It’s an especially difficult time for nursing home residents, many of whom haven’t seen relatives for weeks.

“I just can’t imagine being in your twilight years and being isolated like that. And my heart goes out to them and the staff that goes out every day compromising themselves to serve them and and others. And that’s what it’s all about. Serving others,” said McAlpin.

For the last few week’s, McAlpin’s averaged two nursing home facilities a week, but he said he’d do it everyday if he could.  

“You see the gratitude in the faces of these residents. Just to see somebody in uniform and let them know their not forotten and that’s our job as Americans and especially as soldiers. Never forget and never leave people behind. It’s easy to leave people behind, but it’s not the right thing to do,” said McAlpin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss