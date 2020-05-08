One man’s mission to honor nursing home veterans during quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It all started five weeks ago, and Major Steve McAlpin hasn’t stopped since. McAlpin is a retired veteran who has spent much of the last five weeks reaching out to nursing homes and organizing visits where he carries out an army salute.

The salute is meant to honor both the nursing home’s army veterans and their caretakers.

“It really means a lot to show that the community supports them and is here for them despite everything going on. And everyone still cares about them and what’s happening,” said Alaina Maley, who works with residents at Woodside Manor.

Thursday marked McAlpin’s 11th nursing home visit, this time at Woodside Manor. It’s an especially difficult time for nursing home residents, many of whom haven’t seen relatives for weeks.

“I just can’t imagine being in your twilight years and being isolated like that. And my heart goes out to them and the staff that goes out every day compromising themselves to serve them and and others. And that’s what it’s all about. Serving others,” said McAlpin.

For the last few week’s, McAlpin’s averaged two nursing home facilities a week, but he said he’d do it everyday if he could.

“You see the gratitude in the faces of these residents. Just to see somebody in uniform and let them know their not forotten and that’s our job as Americans and especially as soldiers. Never forget and never leave people behind. It’s easy to leave people behind, but it’s not the right thing to do,” said McAlpin.