UPDATE: Missing vulnerable Penfield woman found

UPDATE: 18-year-old Olivia Sallmen has been located and is safe according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to the community members that called in tips to 911 and the deputies that spent all night looking for her,” Sergeant Matthew Bottone said in a statement.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield woman was reported missing on Monday night by her family.

18-year-old Olivia Sallmen is 5 feet, 8 inches, 165 pounds, has long purple hair, blue eyes, and is in a walking boot. According to family members, she was last seen inside her home at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

“Sallmen may be in need of medical attention due to medication that she takes,” Sergeant Jason LaPlant wrote in a statement. “It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. Her destination of travel is unknown.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.