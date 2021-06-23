Officials break ground for new housing for LGBTQ+

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials breaking ground on new housing at the Union Square Apartments.

The housing will provide resources for the LGBTQ community and the homeless population. Trillium Health workers will be onsite to give nutrition assistance and chronic disease management.

New York State Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-138) says those in need deserved an inclusive environment.

“No matter who you are, what you look like and where you come from, who you love, how you identify, we all have dignity and with that dignity we deserve equity.”

More than 70 homes will be available at the new complex.