Oak Hill honors ‘Hometown Heroes’ with golf

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Some of our very own local heroes were able to take some time, relax and enjoy a little golf on Monday.

Oak Hill County Club hosted 100 front line healthcare workers and first responders who were invited to play a round of golf at the club, and enjoy some food afterward.

“The first responders have done a lot for our community. They’ve given all of themselves, many hours, many weeks throughout this pandemic,” Oak Hill Golf Chair Bob Sansone said. “This is just our way of saying thank you.”

More of the fees involved in the event were covered by members of the country club.