ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More child care funding is coming to help some 3,500 Monroe County kids.

The funding is included in this year’s New York state budget and it will help an estimated 300,000 children in getting access to child care around the state, including those in Monroe County.

Advocates say it’s a step in the right direction, but there’s still more that needs to be done.

“We need to build on the next great accomplishments that we did in this year’s budget,” said Assemblymember Sarah Clark (D-136). “It’s exciting to have more children eligible, but we need to take the next steps.”

According to the Children’s Agenda, during the pandemic, millions of people had to leave their jobs in order to take care of their children after care centers closed down.