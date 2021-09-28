Now hiring: Rochester Police Accountability Board launches new website, job portal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board launched its new website Tuesday afternoon, and also announced more than 30 current job openings within the organization.

ROCPAB.org is a “one stop-shop for people looking to learn about and engaged with the PAB,” according to the website.

The website also hosts the new PAB jobs portal, with dozens of positions currently available, including Chief of Investigations, Director of Information Systems, Community Engagement Coordinator, Deputy Chief of Public Information, and more. o view the full list of available PAB jobs, visit this section of the website.

“It’s official: the PAB is hiring,” said Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. “Visit ROCPAB.org to view nearly three dozen positions opening this month with good pay and great benefits. If you are looking for a position in administration, case management, communications, information technology, investigations, human resources, legal affairs, or policy analysis, PAB has a job for you.”

“The community is at the heart of all we do,” said PAB Chief of Public Affairs Natalie Banks. “With this new website, we can ensure PAB is as connected and engaged with our community as possible. The public can use ROCPAB.org to sign up for updates, schedule events with PAB, and learn about the PAB Alliance. We will be updating in the weeks to come to add more information about our work and new opportunities for engagement.”

According to a press release, the new PAB website will allow the public to learn about meetings, keep tabs on progress, and show opportunities to engaged and connect with the organization.

For questions about the PAB website, contact Natalie Banks at natalie.banks@cityofrochester.gov.