Non-profits and the pandemic: Rochester organizations doing more with less

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester announced the layoffs of hundreds of employees across the region Monday. Officials said the financial strain of the pandemic was a driving factor.

The United Way of Greater Rochester says this is a very difficult time for non-profits across the nation. With so much needed in terms of housing, lack of food and other resources for those during the pandemic, non-profits and charities are being dramatically stretched.

Chief Impact Officer for the United Way of Greater Rochester, Jennifer Cathy, says revenue for many non-profits are getting slashed across the board.

“So many folks are losing employment, so many issues are happening in our community around housing and food insecurity,” Cathy said.

Cathy says common fundraising efforts, that so many of these local organizations rely on, didn’t happen in 2020 due to COVID concerns.

“But the revenue base is also decreasing because of the tax base going down. Which means many of their public dollars are being cut significantly,” she says.

Right now, she says it boils down to doing more with less.

The Open Door Mission serves the homeless population in the region, offering shelter and recovery services. Open Door executive director Anna Valeria-Iseman says they’ve never seen the need greater than it is now, but they’ve been faring OK.

“We’ve really seen an abundance of people give very generously to us in the past year,” Veleria-Iseman said. “We’re in a good position right now, so we’re telling ourselves that because we’re thrilled and we’re blessed, and we’re grateful. We also know that we’re seeing the trends around us, we’re seeing what’s happening in the community as people continue to struggle financially.”

Cathy says within 18 months, 30% or so of non-profits could close their doors. A coming trend she says that likely can’t be reversed.

“So many of them are considering consolidating, merging, affiliating with others,” she says.

Even if tomorrow everything was opened up and life returned to normal, Cathy says the consequences of this pandemic are yet to be seen.

“We know the last time we were in the recession, we actually didn’t see the results of that for three years. So we know that even if things turn around, there’s still going to be incredible challenges that lie ahead of us,” says Cathy.