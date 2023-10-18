ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Non-profit organization Feed the Children has partnered with Price Rite to feed families among nine different cities.

And they made a stop in Rochester Wednesday to work with the Boys and Girls Club.

With this, they’re giving 800 families in our area, food, water, and other essentials.

That’s over 300,000 people. And they sure were busy, with traffic backed up and lines around the block.

Senior Director of Feed the Children Joe Allegro says a number of factors have played into this.

What this indicates is that there’s a lot of need. 25 percent of Rochester is food insecure. But it’s because of all of the factors that are playing into this,” Allegro said. “We got inflation, food and supply chain is still blocked up with products not getting where it needs to get to efficiently. So, we got a lot of issues here. And snap and wick benefits are shrinking. So, families are starting to feel the effects of this.”

This all started right around the height of the pandemic. The partnership will continue to give families in our region help and hope.