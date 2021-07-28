No Kid Hungry announces grant for New York State, Rochester schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No Kid Hungry has announced over $900,000 in grants to help organizations across the nation expand their meal programs.

Over 45 organizations will benefit from these grants including eight in Rochester and surrounding county schools. Officials said summer is the hungriest time of year for kids and struggling families. New Yorkers under 18 will now have access to summer meals.

“Since the pandemic has started up to one in five kids in New York State could face hunger this year — which is an increase from pre-pandemic days. So taking advantage of the summer meals program is something that we think could be really important for kids and families,” No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella said.

No registration or documentation is required for families. For location information, text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877.