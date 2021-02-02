                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Newsmakers & Newsbreakers: Personal and professional connections as broadcast journalists

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Join us for Newsmakers & Newsbreakers, an intimate conversation between CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, WXXI President Norm Silverstein, and Broadcast Journalist and Filmmaker, Hélène Biandudi Hofer, who will engage in a casual conversation about their personal and professional connections as broadcast journalists. 

The event will be hosted by Deborah L. Hughes, President & CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House and broadcast live Thursday, February 4 from 8 until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss