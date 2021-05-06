News 8 WROC wins regional Murrow Awards for Breaking News Coverage, Digital Excellence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC has earned two 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the categories of Breaking News Coverage and Digital Excellence.

News 8 WROC won the Breaking News Coverage category with its submission of ongoing coverage of the violent protests in Rochester that occurred on May 30, 2020, including nearly three hours of live broadcasting on TV, as well as streaming online.

News 8 WROC also won the Digital Excellence category with submissions of our overall web presence, including homepage presentation, articles on Daniel Prude coverage, local COVID-19 coverage, May 30th violent protests, digital exclusive videos, social media handles, and “The Beer Guys.”

The regional competition is open to news outlets in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism, according to the RTDNA.

Thank you to all of our viewers, both on air and online. 2020 was a difficult year for a variety of reasons, but you’re the reason why do this, and why we try to be better every day.

— Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.