Today our spotlight shines on the students in Dake Junior High School’s theater program.

They’re going through dress rehearsals for their upcoming production of ‘Rock of Ages’ — practicing music from Journey, Bon Jovi and more.

Shows start Friday. Break a leg!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsrooms@WROCtv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.