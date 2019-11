GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on Gates Chili Middle School sixth grade Red Wings.

The kids decorated and packed meals for the Open Door Mission.

The meals — which are decorated with inspirational messages — will go to almost 100 people.

