News 8 Honor Roll: Students learn about STEM at RMSC

Today our spotlight shines on a group of sixth grade girls from Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Community School’s, Sister to Sister group — who got to spend the day at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

The students got to learn about science, technology, engineering and more.

The visit was all about teaching the girls about stem.

