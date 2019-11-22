News 8 Honor Roll: Students collect over 1,000 socks for shelters

Today our spotlight shines on a group of students from Francis Parker School Number 23.

These students hosted a Socktober event where they collected socks for local shelters and clothing closets around the community.

Through the event, the students were able to collect over 1,000 pair of socks. Congrats to those students!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@WROCtv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.