News 8 Honor Roll: Students celebrate World Kindness Day

Today our spotlight shines on students from Dewitt Road Elementary who delivered kindness to the Webster community for World Kindness Day.

Back i November, the students wrote personalized letters and made handmade crafts for residents at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Webster,

Congrats to these students and what a way to give back!

