News 8 Honor Roll: Students celebrate Native American heritage month

Today our spotlight shines on a fourth grade classroom from Byron-Bergen who is celebrating Native American heritage month.

As part of their celebration, the students got a visit from a basket maker and member of the Mohawk Bear Clan.

The students learned how to make woven sunflower bookmarks and participate in a workshop.

