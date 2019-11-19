Breaking News
Rochester man charged with murder for last Friday's fatal stabbing
News 8 Honor Roll: Students celebrate Native American heritage month

Today our spotlight shines on a fourth grade classroom from Byron-Bergen who is celebrating Native American heritage month.

As part of their celebration, the students got a visit from a basket maker and member of the Mohawk Bear Clan.

The students learned how to make woven sunflower bookmarks and participate in a workshop.

