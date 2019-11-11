News 8 Honor Roll: Second graders honor veterans

Today our spotlight shines on second graders from West Irondequoit who honored Veterans on Friday.

The students lined the hall singing the ‘Thank You Solder’ song as veterans walked by. In addition, the students wrote letter — which will be sent overseas by an Irondequoit alumn and veteran.

