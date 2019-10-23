News 8 Honor Roll: School Board Recognition night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on students in the Brighton Central School District.

They held a school board recognition night last week — playing music for the board members and the meeting.

Four musical groups performed and a recent graduate displayed some artwork. Great job!

