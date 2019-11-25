News 8 Honor Roll: Roc2Change student summit on race

Today our spotlight shines on students from all across Monroe County who participated in the 9th annual Student-led Roc2Change students summit Race.

The event was hosted by the Pittsford Central School District.

This year’s theme was “The Power of One” based on the premise that it just takes one person or a single action to make a positive difference.

